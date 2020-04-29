Wayne County Parks cancel May events, implement safety protocols amid coronavirus pandemic

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County announced Wednesday that the parks’ May events will be canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan.

Officials listed the following canceled May programs:

Nature Tots – May 1

Marsh Clean Up – May 2

Girl Scouts: Geocacher – May 2

Guided Canoe Adventure – May 2

Wolf Paws on the Path Scout Program – May 2

Bear Beat of the Drum Scout Programs – May 2

Home School: Nurseries of the Forest – May 12

Nature Fest – May 16

Adopt A Garden Program – May 30

Girl Scouts: Animal Habitats – May 31

Officials listed the following amenities that are postponed due to the pandemic:

Pony Rides – Elizabeth Park

Wayne County Chandler Waterpark Season Opening

Chateau on the River rentals (May) – Elizabeth Park

Pavilion rentals (May)

Officials listed the following specialized areas that remain closed amid the pandemic:

Nankin Recreation Area

Merriman play structure

Hines Park dog park

Perrin basketball court

Warrendale play structure and basketball court

Bell Creek play structure and basketball court

Sumac play structure

Northville play structure

Waterford Bend play structure

Cass Benton disc golf course

Elizabeth Park Marina, play area and skate park

Under Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order, some businesses and activities were allowed to reopen -- including golf courses. The Inkster Valley Golf Club has since reopened.

Officials listed the following COVID-19 safety guidelines that must be followed at the Inkster Valley Golf Club:

Social distancing of six feet must be maintained at all times

Clubhouse remains closed except for the use of restrooms and golfer check-in

There is only one door being utilized for clubhouse entry

There will only be one person allowed in the clubhouse at a time for check-in

There has been a 4 foot shield installed at the check-in counter for added protection

Door handles are being sanitized after each person enters the building

Staff are to wear masks and gloves at all times

The cups on the greens are raised with instructions not to touch the flags

At this time the course is “walking only”

Once cart utilization starts, there will be one person allowed per golf cart unless blood related and carts will be washed and sanitized after every round.

Wayne County officials say the Elizabeth Park Marina will reopen on May 16 with the following COVID-19 safety guidelines in place:

Social distancing of six feet must be maintained at all times while in the facility or else the facilities will be forced to close for the safety of the public

Launch at your own risk. Staff will not be available for assistance at this time

Transient and Seasonal docks will remain closed

Restroom facilities will remain closed

No camping or overnight stays are available in the facility at any time

Trailers left in the parking lot will be deemed abandoned and towed away

Fees for launching will be waived through April 30th and revisited at that time

There will be minimal trash service available. You are encouraged to bring trash bags to carry trash home.

No hand washing stations will be provided. Please carry hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes containing at least 60% alcohol

Boaters can only share their boat with individuals from the same household

Wayne County parks are still open to the public for walking and biking during the pandemic.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

