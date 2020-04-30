Another suspect in Pontiac homicide taken into custody

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man wanted in connection with a Pontiac homicide was arrested on Wednesday.

Davonte Burkett is the second suspect in the March 23 homicide. Burkett was taken into custody by the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team, Oakland County SWAT, and the Pontiac Directed Patrol Unit in a residence near the 200 block of South Marshall Street in the City of Pontiac.

READ: Police investigating Pontiac fatal shooting

The first suspect in the homicide, Delorean Jones, was taken into custody on March 23.

Burkett was arraigned at 50th District Court in front of Judge Ronda M. Fowlkes Gross. He was denied bond. His next court date is set for May 7.

The homicide

Deputies were called to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital on March 23 on the report of a victim who was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived they spoke with a second person who had received a grazing wound from a bullet to his back. His wounds were non-life-threatening.

The first victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff. He was identified as Marquis Myles, 23, from Pontiac.

The surviving victim told detectives that Myles and himself had travelled to the area of Osmun and Russell to meet with two people.

When they arrived two people approached the vehicle, opened the back doors and began shooting. The surviving victim was the driver. He fled the scene and went to a hospital.

Deputies found multiple shell casings in the area of Osmun and Russell.

Detectives believe Delorean Jones, 24, of Pontiac and Davonte Burkett, 28 of Pontiac are responsible for the shooting.

Delorean Jones. (Police)

The charges

The case was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office who authorized the following charges for both Jones and Burkett:

One count of open murder (life felony)

One count of assault with intent to murder (life felony)

One count of weapons, firearms, possession by a felon (5 year felony)

Charges issued only on Burkett:

Three counts of felony firearm (10 year felony)

Charges issued only on Jones: