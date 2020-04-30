ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 30, 2020
State of Emergency expires at midnight
DETROIT – The Michigan Legislature is meeting Thursday to continue debating the State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to extend the emergency another 28 days after it expires Thursday night at midnight. The state Legislature is slated to vote on the governor’s request before it expires.
Whitmer said she thinks it should be extended even longer than 28 days, but the letter she would send to the Legislature would ask for that amount.
MORE: Extending the State of Emergency is not the same thing as extending the stay-at-home order
The stay-at-home order, which was originally slated to end the same day the State of Emergency ends, has already been extended through May 15.
Whitmer announced the extension and loosened restrictions last week, allowing some workplaces to reopen.
RELATED: Michigan Gov. Whitmer on requesting emergency powers: ‘I have to do this to save lives’
Court rules Michigan stay-at-home order does not infringe on constitutional rights
The Michigan Court of Claims ruled Wednesday that the stay-at-home order does not infringe on constitutional rights.
The court also denied a motion for preliminary injunction, ruling that the current version of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order and previous versions don’t violate rights.
RELATED: What happens if you violate Michigan’s stay-at-home order?
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Martinko et. al. v. Whitmer et. al. alleged that the “mandatory quarantine” and intrastate travel restrictions in an earlier version violated rights to both procedural due process and substantive due process.
WEATHER: Cool with a bit more wet weather Thursday
