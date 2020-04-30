Detroit Lions player Marvin Jones, wife donate food truck meals to health care workers

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Workers at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte will get to enjoy food trucks and baked goods as a token of appreciation from Detroit Lions player Marvin Jones Jr. and his wife Jazmyn.

The food trucks will provide 1,000 meals to workers while they will get to enjoy 250 cakes from the Jones’s Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Troy on Thursday.

Employees will be able to get food from Delectable, Stix and Stone, Mean Weenie and Brass Kitchen in Lot C, just south of the hospital’s courtyard area. Lunch will be served to the day shift employees from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and dinner will be served to the evening staff from 8-9 p.m.

“We are so inspired by the courage shown by the men and women on the front lines across our nation. They work tirelessly to do all that they can to help and care for the people while risking their own health," the Jones said. “Being business owners ourselves, we too would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the food companies that are providing our heroes with the meals that they deserve during this rough time. Let’s continue to join together in arms and do what we can to fight this fight and become stronger as one.”