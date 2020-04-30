52ºF

Driver throws object at man’s vehicle, shattering window during Royal Oak road rage incident

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A driver threw an object at another driver’s vehicle, causing a window to shatter, during a road rage incident Tuesday, Royal Oak police said.

Police sad the victim was traveling north on Woodward Avenue near 10 Mile Road just before 9 p.m. when he was involved in the road rage incident.

He told police someone driving a silver Jeep Cherokee pulled up next to him and threw an unknown object at his vehicle.

The rear window of his vehicle shattered.

