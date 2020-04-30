Henry Ford Health: 1,723 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – More than 1,700 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 400 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,723 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 30 days, while 371 others remain hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, an additional 18 patients have been released since Tuesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 377 on Wednesday to 371 on Thursday.

In total, 14,404 people have tested negative, while 6,457 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of nine days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 14.6 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.