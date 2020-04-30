LIVE STREAM: Gov. Whitmer talks stay-at-home order, unemployment, Michigan’s recovery

FLINT, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is talking about the stay-at-home order, unemployment issues and the state’s path to recovery during a town hall meeting in Flint.

You can watch the proceedings live in the stream above. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and last one hour.

Whitmer will speak as her battle with the Republican-led Michigan House continues.

On Thursday, legislators said they will let Whitmer’s state of emergency, which was issued March 10, expire at midnight.

The House also approved Senate bills limiting Whitmer’s emergency powers. She promised to veto.

Then, the House codified executive orders into law preventing any disruptions, but adjourned without taking up the extension.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the next stop might be a courtroom.

Thursday’s town hall is being hosted by WJRT’s Angie Hendershot, WNEM’s Frank Turner and WEYI/WSMH’s Mike Woolfolk. It will originate from ABC12′s studios.

