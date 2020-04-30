New automated system will answer Michiganders’ coronavirus questions

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday a new automated online assistant that will help answer questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly and there’s a great deal of misinformation online,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “Robin, our new chatbot, is an easy, interactive way for Michiganders to get their question answered without frustrating wait times. Every moment counts in our fight to increase awareness and education and slow the spread of the virus.”

Robin, a chat system developed by IBM, will offer answers to common inquiries related to the pandemic. If the system is unable to answer a question, individuals will be directed to email COVID19@michigan.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. any day.

Officials say the automated system is meant to make finding information easier, while also freeing up the COVID-19 hotline for more complicated inquiries. Starting March 14, more than 26,000 calls to the COVID-19 hotline have been answered, officials said.

Both Robin and the hotline call center staff are unable to provide individual clinical advice regarding COVID-19. Individuals who believe they contracted the virus should contact their health care provider immediately.

Click here for more COVID-19 information and resources from the Michigan government.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.