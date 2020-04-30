Sterling Heights extends closures through May 15

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The city of Sterling Heights is extending closures of municipal buildings through at least May 15 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan.

Officials say buildings affected by the extended closure includes: city hall, Sterling Heights Public Library, community center, senior center, nature center, Department of Public Works and the two recycling centers.

Major neighborhood parks remain open for biking and walking, officials said. Public amenities such as park pavilions, playscapes, basketball courts, the skate park, soccer fields and park restrooms will remain closed.

The news comes after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15.

Sterling Heights residents can visit the city’s website here to learn more. Those with questions can email cityhall@sterling-heights.net.

