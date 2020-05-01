Bridge beam setting to close Big Beaver Road under I-75 in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Brief Summary:

Starting Monday morning, crews will begin setting bridge beams on the southbound I-75 bridge over Big Beaver Road

Big Beaver Road will reopen to traffic by 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and close again Wednesday, May 6

Starting next week, Big Beaver Road will have one lane open in each direction under I-75

Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews will be closing both directions of Big Beaver Road under I-75 to set bridge beams starting at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4.

The initial closure will remain in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Another full closure will be needed 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between Adams and 13 Mile roads. During the beam setting operation, the temporary southbound I-75 exit will be closed at Big Beaver Road.

During the closure, detours will be posted in each direction using Livernois, Maple, and Crooks roads. Upon reopening, both directions of Big Beaver Road will have one lane open in each direction under I-75. This configuration on Big Beaver Road will allow for interchange construction and bridge building operations until early summer.