ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 1, 2020

Whitmer extends State of Emergency after Legislature refused extension
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Thursday extending the State of Emergency through May 28.
The Republican-led Legislature refused to extend the declaration. Whitmer was asking for a 28-day extension before she extended it herself.
Whitmer signs order extending closures of theaters, bars, casinos, and more
Whitmer signed an order extending her previous order that temporarily closes places like theaters, bars, casinos and more. The order also limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders only.
Places of business are still allowed to offer food and beverages but they must use delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.
This executive order is effective immediately and lasts until May 28.
Legislature sues governor over emergency orders, use of power during COVID-19 pandemic
Thursday’s legislative session to decide whether to approve an extension of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration had hundreds of protesters, some armed, demanding and end to the stay-at-home order.
“You know, I live in rural Michigan and there have been no deaths. Why are we locked down? You know, we are social distancing we’re not being stupid. We just want our freedoms so we can get our economy up and running,” said Angie Bakus, who came from Tecumseh to protest.
WEATHER: Gradual Friday sunshine sets up wonderful weekend
