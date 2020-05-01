Detroit family remembers fire captain who died from COVID-19

DETROIT – The widow of a beloved Detroit fire captain who died from COVID-19 shared her heartbreak.

Capt. Franklin Williams Jr. was a part of the Detroit Fire Department for more than 30 years. He was only 57 when he died.

“I was trying to keep my composure, somebody that was so strong so weak," said Shanita Williams. "It took every bit of what he had to get to the kitchen counter.”

Shanita Williams said her husband was a Detroit superhero -- big, strong and dedicated to helping his community -- but coronavirus literally took his breath away as they rushed to the hospital.

She said she’ll never forget when she called to check on him and his nurse choked up.

The captain’s sudden death is believed to be an in-the-line-of-duty death. Williams believes he picked up the virus on a medical run.

“I never thought I would lose my husband to a virus," Williams said. “Frank really was a good person. He really was.”

