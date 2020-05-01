Detroit high school senior celebrates full ride to dream college

DETROIT – What one Renaissance High School student has accomplished is definitely worth bragging about and Detroit Public Schools Community District wasn’t about to let her do it without a celebration.

High school seniors are missing out on a lot but one student still was able to celebrate getting a full ride scholarship to her dream school.

Sade Ried is class president and valedictorian of Renaissance High School’s class of 2020. After working so hard for the last four years, she was looking forward to this spring -- a time for celebration.

May 1 is National College Decision Day, the deadline for seniors to pick their college. Ried shared a video on social media to announce where she was going this fall.

“I’m going to Stanford,” she said.

Ried plans to study math and computer science at Stanford University and she already has an internship lined up for next summer with Amazon.

Her mother said Ried going to her dream school on a full ride is a weight off her back.

Ried got to celebrate Friday with all her classmates on a Zoom call. It was a chance for them to reconnect, forget what’s been taken away and focus on the promise their future holds.

“If I’ve learned anything a lot of uncertainty, we thrive in it,” Ried said.

She also said she’s been enjoying the extra time with her family because come this fall, she’ll be missing all of that family time when she’s in California.

