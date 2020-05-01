Detroit police seek man accused of destroying property inside gas station

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a man accused of malicious destruction of property that happened on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday, April 15 at 11:15 p.m. in the 19800 block of Fenkell Avenue. The suspect was inside a local gas station with a group of other men when he knocked over a shelf containing merchandise.

Police said he also ate snacks without paying for them. He left the gas station in a white Dodge Ram, according to police.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man with a medium brown complexion and braids. He was last seen wearing a red, blue and black plaid shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

