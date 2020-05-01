Macomb County teen beats COVID-19, works to help find cure

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Zaidlyn Lush, an 18-year-old COVID-19 survivor, is still in the fight against coronavirus.

“It was weird sounds in my chest,” Lush said. “I would hear crackling when I breathed.”

That was how one Michigan family’s COVID-19 nightmare began. Lush -- a happy and active teen -- suddenly became a victim of the virus.

“It just happened so quickly,” said her mother, Shannon Cotter. “The fever was so high."

A worker in a law office and food server, she fell ill March 26 -- two days after Michigan stay-at-home order went into effect.

By the time Lush’s fever hit 105.3 Fahrenheit, the family said she was barely conscious. Because of hospital overcrowding, her family took her to McLaren Port Huron Hospital where there were fewer cases. Her mother said she passed out in the emergency room.

“The nurses came in and told me they were moving me to ICU,” Lush said."I didn’t know if I’d make it through the transfer."

Her doctor said she was one of the first patients to be successfully weaned off the ventilator. Two months later, she’s on the mend but not done fighting COVID-19.

Because of her severe infection, her blood and plasma hold valuable secrets of the disease, so she has become a willing foot soldier to find a cure. She is donating her most precious commodities to science -- her blood and her plasma -- to aid in the search for a cure through her antibodies.

Her family is also joining the fight against COVID-19. Doctors believe since they didn’t catch the virus from her, their blood tests will also reveal valuable information about antibodies.

