New coronavirus testing site in Highland Park helping underserved communities

Published: May 1, 2020, 11:26 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:40 am

HIGHLAND PARK,Mich. – A new COVID-19 testing site in Highland Park is trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible for people who want a test.

You don’t need a car or health insurance. People can walk in and get screened for free. Those with symptoms will be tested on the spot.

SAY Detroit launched the new testing site at its Detroit Family Health Clinic in Highland Park. The organization believes it will help underserved communities. Doctors say they want to administer as many tests as possible to meet the growing needs.

READ MORE: SAY Detroit to host new COVID-19 testing site in Highland Park

“Opening the doors we had 100 people which was way ahead of expectations,” said Dr. Richard Keidan, founding director D2N.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 41,379 as of Friday morning, including 3,789 deaths, state officials report.

“We thought we wouldn’t see the need but have seen much more than we thought,” said Tawana Nettles-Robinson, Trinity Health’s Director of Medical Services.

SAY Detroit’s mobile testing site in Highland Park is making it easier for communities to get tested.

“We knew if there were problems in Detroit, we would see them in Highland Park. We wanted to remove barriers. We wanted to set up in Highland Park where people who live and work can get the opportunity,” said Nettles-Robinson.

It’s a collaborative effort. SAY Detroit is funding the free testing site. Trinity Health is providing staffing. Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries offered the lot and security. And the non-profit D2N set up the facility.

“There’s only so much one person can do. And being part of a collaborative effort is incredible. This is it, what makes Detroit great,” said Keidan.

The testing site is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Mitch Albom founded SAY Detroit in 2006. Every week he is posting a new chapter to his Human Touch series. If you would like to buy a copy all the proceeds will go toward the testing facility.

Fore more information, visit humantouchstory.com.