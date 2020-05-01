50ºF

Off-duty Detroit police officer under investigation after car crashes into building

DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday morning on the suspicion of drunk driving after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick Street.

The car went into the side of Body Werks Inc., leaving a sizable hole in the building. A parked car outside of the building also may have been struck.

No serious injuries were reported.

The person behind the wheel was an off-duty cop, police said. That officer was arrested on the suspicion of operating under the influence and is now under an internal investigation.

