VIDEO: Detroit police seek man in connection to theft on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a March 14 retail fraud that occurred on the Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, at about 11 a.m., a man entered a store located in the 16400 block of Harper Avenue. Police said he placed several miscellaneous items inside his jacket and when approached by an employee, the man implied he had a weapon and left the store without paying.

You can watch surveillance video from the scene above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.