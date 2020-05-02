1 man dead, 1 injured after crashing into parked semi truck in Detroit

DETROIT – One man died and another was injured in a Detroit car crash on Saturday morning.

Officials say an unidentified man was traveling west on 7 Mile Road near Gilchrist Street in a 2002 Dodge Caravan when he rear-ended a parked semi-tractor-trailer truck around 4 a.m. The driver was injured and his passenger, a 24-year-old man, was fatally wounded in the crash, officials say.

Both men were transported to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.