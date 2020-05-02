ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 2, 2020

Published: May 2, 2020, 7:49 am Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:14 am

An armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest.

For a dozen years, Johnny Gyergyou has sold meat, poultry and eggs from his Berlin Township livestock farm at Eastern Market in Detroit. Lately, he’s been staying home as fear of the COVID-19 virus grows.

The Food and Drug Administration granted “emergency use authorization” to the drug remdesivir after a clinical trial showed it reduced the recovery time for seriously ill coronavirus patients by 31 percent.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 42,356 as of Saturday morning, including 3,866 deaths, state officials report.