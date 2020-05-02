ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 2, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
An armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest.
Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus
For a dozen years, Johnny Gyergyou has sold meat, poultry and eggs from his Berlin Township livestock farm at Eastern Market in Detroit. Lately, he’s been staying home as fear of the COVID-19 virus grows.
FDA grants ‘emergency use authorization’ to antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
The Food and Drug Administration granted “emergency use authorization” to the drug remdesivir after a clinical trial showed it reduced the recovery time for seriously ill coronavirus patients by 31 percent.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 42,356 as of Saturday morning, including 3,866 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Sunny with temperatures above average this weekend
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit police: Follow social distancing guidelines or risk ticket
- Device available in Detroit decontaminates N95 respirators for reuse
- Beaumont Wayne Hospital expected to reopen soon for both COVID-19 and non-coronavirus cases
- Will children still be able to go to summer camps amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis?
- Northern Michigan man accused of armed standoff with police after allegedly sexually assaulting child
- Michigan introduces text line for mental health support
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer blasts state legislators, Trump after they opposed her policies
National and World Headlines
- Believe women? Sure, say Democrats, but vet their claims
- After COVID-19 recovery, first responders get back to work
- Misery of Italy’s migrants grows not from virus but lockdown
- UN: COVID-19 deaths for people over 80 are 5 times average
- W. Europe relaxing virus measures, but Russian numbers spike
Sports Headlines
- Franklin Football honors former coach Armand Vigna who died from COVID-19
- Forget pro, college sports: Why the absence of youth sports might have biggest impact of all
- NCAA’s top doctor: Testing crucial to having sports in fall
- Women’s soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel
- NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days
- CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.