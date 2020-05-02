Detroit police discover house fire, man with gunshot wounds while responding to shooting call

DETROIT – Detroit police discovered a house fire and a man with multiple gunshot wounds while responding to a shots fired call early Friday.

Police were called to the 4600 block of 31st Street at about 2:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw that a house was on fire.

Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire while police searched for victims and suspects.

According to police, they found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the the sidewalk just a few feet from the house. The victim told police he was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-586-5430 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.