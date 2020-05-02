Diocese of Lansing: Public masses to resume on May 18

LANSING, Mich. – The Diocese of Lansing announced Thursday that public masses are expected to resume on May 18 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 2, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 43,207; Death toll now at 4,020 with 15,659 recoveries reported

Many congregations have suspended religious services due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines issued due to the pandemic. Public masses have been banned across the Diocese of Lansing since March 17.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders

Michigan’s stay-at-home order is currently scheduled to end on May 15.

“The Catholic community of the Diocese of Lansing has made some big and, yes, painful sacrifices over the past weeks in order to live out Christ’s divine instruction to love our neighbor as we have attempted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, prevent our healthcare workers from being overwhelmed, and uphold all elements of the common good,” said Jeremy Priest, Director of Worship for the Diocese of Lansing.

The Diocese of Lansing says safety measures will be put in place to protect public health while reopening services to the public.

“As with other aspects of public life, the effectiveness of our social-distancing and hygiene guidelines at our public Masses will be monitored,” Jeremy Priest said. “We are not precisely sure at this stage what our future practice will look like as the weeks and months progress but it’s our intention to move things forward as safely as we can.”

Churches are currently allowed to remain open for private prayer. Private masses have also been allowed for those receiving First Holy Communion and the Sacrament of Confirmation.

READ MORE: