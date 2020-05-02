High-speed chase turns into meth bust in Kalamazoo
Police seized meth, firearms, fake money following car chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police arrested a man in Kalamazoo after leading them on a high speed chase Friday, WOOD-TV reports.
According to the report, Kalamazoo deputies were monitoring a home around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of North 36th Street after receiving a tip about possible drug sales and stolen property.
A vehicle pulled out of the home that matched a description of a recently stolen vehicle from Kalamazoo Township, officials said. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and a chase began.
Officials say the vehicle went off the road and got stuck in the mud in a cornfield. The driver surrendered and was arrested.
A search warrant was issued for the original home following the high-speed chase. Officials say the Kalamazoo SWAT Team and deputies searched the home and found meth, firearms, fake money and equipment to make fake money.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.