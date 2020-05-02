High-speed chase turns into meth bust in Kalamazoo

Published: May 2, 2020, 11:32 am Updated: May 2, 2020, 11:50 am

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police arrested a man in Kalamazoo after leading them on a high speed chase Friday, WOOD-TV reports.

According to the report, Kalamazoo deputies were monitoring a home around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of North 36th Street after receiving a tip about possible drug sales and stolen property.

A vehicle pulled out of the home that matched a description of a recently stolen vehicle from Kalamazoo Township, officials said. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and a chase began.

Officials say the vehicle went off the road and got stuck in the mud in a cornfield. The driver surrendered and was arrested.

A search warrant was issued for the original home following the high-speed chase. Officials say the Kalamazoo SWAT Team and deputies searched the home and found meth, firearms, fake money and equipment to make fake money.

The investigation is ongoing.