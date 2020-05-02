57ºF

Keego Harbor mayor closes all beaches to adhere to social distancing guidelines

Violators could be cited

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – All Keego Harbor beaches are closed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mayor Rob Kalman ordered the beaches closed Friday, saying that there is not enough space on beaches for people to use them. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order includes 6-feet social distancing guidelines.

People who choose to visit a beach while they are closed could receive a misdemeanor citation.

The mayor of Keego Harbor issued a letter closing beaches on May 1, 2020.
The mayor of Keego Harbor issued a letter closing beaches on May 1, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

