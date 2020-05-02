Macomb couple holds a virtual baby shower to celebrate amid COVID-19 outbreak

MACOMB, Mich. – Every day we see how people are adapting to the things we used to take for granted before the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Many people have had to reschedule or cancel weddings, birthday parties and family gatherings. But what about a baby shower? You can’t postpone the birth of a baby.

With that in mind a Metro Detroit couple went ahead with their shower -- and found a way to have it that wasn’t in person.

Andrew and Kaitlynn Coker of Macomb are expecting a baby on June 27. So they held a baby shower via the video conferencing app Zoom.

Parents, aunts, grandmother’s and friends all logged on to celebrate and watch the gender reveal.

Watch the video above for the full report.