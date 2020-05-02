Metro Detroit weather: Sunny with temperatures above average this weekend

DETROIT – We are due for a weekend of warm weather, and this one comes just in time.

It is the first full weekend of May, and it will be sunny with temperatures way above average. The only fly in the ointment is a cold front, but it will be so weak that showers will be scattered and minimal. Afterward, we can stay used to the sunshine, but it does get cooler.

Saturday morning will be fair and chilly. Temperatures start in the low and middle 40s. Sweatpants and a knit hat work for staying warm on a morning run. Walking the dog or taking a stroll to get some fresh air may require a jacket to stay warm. Get ready to tie that outerwear around your waist by lunchtime. Temperatures reach the 60s early midday.

Sunrise is at 6:27 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average in most neighborhoods. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a south wind blowing 6 to 12 mph.

A weak cold front brings scattered showers late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. A few showers linger before midnight. It will be drier and cooler overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, again. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Cooler air arrives Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be bright. Skies will be mainly blue, and we need our jackets again. Daytime temps go from the 30s and low 40s each morning to the middle and upper 50s in each afternoon. Tuesday has a chance of rain in the afternoon and at night.

Rain remains possible, Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

