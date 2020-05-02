Northbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road in Wayne County reopens after crash

Published: May 2, 2020, 12:59 pm Updated: May 2, 2020, 1:06 pm

DETROIT – Northbound I-75 at 7 Mile Road in Wayne County is reopen after closing Saturday due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

