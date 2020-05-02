Oakland County Farmers Market expands schedule; takes safety precautions to safeguard against virus outbreak

WATERFORD, Mich. – Beginning Saturday, May 2 the Oakland County Farmers Market will resume its summer operation of three days and add a Sunday market starting May 10.

Also, now allowed under the latest executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the sale of plants, flowers, bedding plants and personal hygiene products.

READ MORE: Farmers markets scaling down with eye on safety due to virus

The market will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. starting today, according to Market Manager Jeremy Brown.

He encourages people to visit on Tuesdays and Thursdays when crowds are smaller.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables will be provided from our farmers and direct-produce vendors from 17 counties across Michigan. That’s the excellence for which the Oakland County Farmers Market is known,” Brown said.

“Our visitors will see differences due to COVID-19 that are meant to protect the health and safety of them, our vendors and staff. Food sampling is no longer an option. Shoppers are required to wear masks inside the market and we strongly encourage everyone wearing masks on site. We are limiting shoppers and vendors inside the building to less than 50 at one time."

Additional changes include: Cancellation of all special events, cooking demonstrations and educational programming through May 30; this will be reassessed monthly.

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided on site. There will also be increased cleaning of restrooms, doors and high touch surfaces. The market is encouraging phone orders for delivery or curbside pickup. It is also limiting the number of vehicles allowed in the parking lot on Saturdays to assist with social distancing.

“We are adding a Sunday market starting May 10 from 8 a.m.-noon, to help lessen the Saturday crowd and help with social distancing,” Brown said.

“This may also be an opportunity for our first responders, nurses and doctors to shop for fresh food if they are unable to visit the market on other days. We want to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for everyone.”

Oakland County Farmers Market is located at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford, Michigan. For details, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com.