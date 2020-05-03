61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 43,207 as of Sunday, including 4,020 deaths, state officials report. A total of 15,659 recoveries were reported by the state this weekend.

Michigan governor signs executive order extending safety measures protecting consumers and employees

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-71 Saturday. The order extends existing safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29.

Reade: ‘I didn’t use sexual harassment’ in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunday becomes sunny and warm

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: