ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 3, 2020

Published: May 3, 2020, 7:36 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 7:53 am

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 43,207 as of Sunday, including 4,020 deaths, state officials report. A total of 15,659 recoveries were reported by the state this weekend.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-71 Saturday. The order extends existing safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29.

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.