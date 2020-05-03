Detroit police investigate non-fatal shooting

DETROIT – A 28-year-old man was shot outside in Detroit early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was outside with friends in the 3200 block of Boston Boulevard when someone fired multiple shots in their direction and hit the victim.

The victim and his friends ran to a local business to call 9-1-1 in the 9900 block of Dexter Avenue, officials said.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

