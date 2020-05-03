Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off fast Sunday evening, still dry

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday.

Now that we have enjoyed a warm weekend, we must prepare for chillier and cooler weather. Tonight gets chillier. Monday will be bright but cooler. The rest of the week is cool with some showers. Even frost is possible before the next seven days conclude.

Sunday evening will be clear and cooler. Temperature fall through the 60s. After sunset, temperatures will be in the 50s, and they will keep dropping.

Sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Furnaces will need to get started with overnight lows in the low 40s. North Zone and West Zone lows will be in the upper 30s in some neighborhoods. A brisk wind blows from the north at 6 to 12 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 50s.

A new frontal system brings a chance of showers, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 50s each day with on and off rain possible.

Thursday will be sunny and a bit milder. Highs return closer to 60 degrees.

Another chance of showers occurs, Friday with cloudier skies and daytime temps in the mid 50s.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny with colder conditions in the morning. Temperatures start in the low 30s with the possibility of frost. The afternoon will be cool with highs in the mid 50s.

