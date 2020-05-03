Police seek shooter who injured 19-year-old in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are searching for a shooter who injured a 19-year-old man in Detroit Friday.

According to an account from police, on Friday at 10 a.m. the victim was reportedly driving north on the Chrysler Freeway Service Drive just past Warren when a white SUV pulled up. Police say someone inside the car started fired shots at the victim.

He was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital. The victim is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.