Popular American psychic Sylvia Browne supposedly predicted coronavirus pandemic in book

DETROIT – In her book, End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies About the End of the World, self proclaimed American psychic and medium, Sylvia Browne, supposedly predicted the coronavirus pandemic.

The book features Browne’s interpretation of several end of the world prophecies.

“In around 2020, a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely,” reads a passage in the popular book many believe references the present pandemic.

Browne died in 2013 at the age of 77. The book was released in 2008, but resurfaced when the pandemic started with focus on the prediction that garnered widespread national attention.

During the pandemic, the book climbed its way up to No. 2 on the Amazon nonfiction chart while some copies sold for hundreds of dollars.

Browne published more than 40 books throughout her career. Many appeared on the New York Times Best Seller list.

While Browne made regular appearances on television and radio including Larry King Live, she reportedly made most of her money from psychic calls, charging upwards of $700 for a reading that spanned 30 minutes.

Browne was also known for being called on by police departments to help solve crimes. However, she was criticized over the years by skeptics for making false predictions through psychic readings.