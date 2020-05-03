Westland furloughs 66% of non public safety employees due to coronavirus pandemic

WESTLAND, Mich. – The city of Westland announced the furlough of 66% of non public safety city workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 3, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 43,754

Effective Friday, 77 Westland employees have been furloughed as the city “prepares for a significant loss of revenue” due to the pandemic, officials said.

“The decision to place such a large number of employees on temporary furlough was difficult, but necessary to mitigate the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic as municipalities across the nation are projecting budget shortfalls in the upcoming years,” said Westland Mayor Bill Wild.

The furlough is expected to save the city $250,000 per month, officials said.

Employees affected by the furlough include the mayor’s appointed staff, AFSCME 1602 union members, UAW supervisors and foremen and other part-time employees. Officials say furloughed employees will still receive health care and insurance benefits during this time.

The city is encouraging furloughed employees to take advantage of federal unemployment benefits until they can return to work.

RELATED: Q&A: Michigan unemployment agency answers questions on several issues

Officials say the furlough plan does not impact first responders of the Westland Police and Fire Departments.

READ MORE: