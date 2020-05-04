21-year-old Redford Township man killed in shooting after fight escalates

MADISON HEIGHTS,Mich. – A 21-year-old Redford Township man was killed in a shooting over the weekend, according to the Madison Heights Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday around 11:49 p.m. at 11 Mile Road and Hales Street in Madison Heights.

Police say the shooting took place right in the middle of the street just south of 11 Mile Road.

The shooting was triggered by a fight between people that escalated when guns were pulled out.

During the fight shots were fired and the victim was struck in the chest. He died at the scene. Police found the victim’s body in the middle of the roadway.

The shooter is a 29-year-old Detroit man. He remained at the scene of the homicide while calling and waiting for police to arrive. MHPD says he was arrested at the scene and released from police custody Monday with no charges filed against him. The shooter had a registered firearm and CPL license. Police say the victim also had a handgun, which was recovered by police.

The MHPD is working with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the case further.