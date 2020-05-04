8-year-old critically injured after being struck by car in Detroit dies

DETROIT – An 8-year-old boy who was critically injured after being struck by car while riding a mini-bike Friday has died, according to Detroit police.

The child was recovering over the weekend after the crash. Police did not release details on when the child passed away.

According to an account from police, the incident happened in the 17900 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

At about 5:15 p.m. Friday the boy was riding the mini-bike into a crosswalk while the signal was red and collided with a black Cadillac traveling north on Woodward, officials said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition afterward.