Gov. Whitmer extends executive order protecting vulnerable residents in care settings

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order 2020-72 Sunday, renewing restrictions on entry into care facilities to protect vulnerable populations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The order replaces the governor’s previous order, 2020-37. The order also requires employees of facilities covered by the order to wear face coverings while working within a facility.

“I know this is a difficult time for families, patients and workers across the state, but we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Right now, the best tool we have to save lives is to reduce person-to-person interaction," Whitmer said. "That is why it is necessary to extend this order and put the health and safety of Michiganders first. I hope everyone in Michigan continues to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of staff, patients and individuals under the facilities care, the order prohibits any visitors who are not necessary or essential to the services of care from entering health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.

The order also requires a health screening before entering a facility covered by the order.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

