ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 5, 2020

Pfizer has started a new clinical trial on a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and it’ll be manufactured in Michigan.

Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced Tuesday that the first participants have been dosed in the U.S. in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the “BNT162 vaccine” program to prevent COVID-19.

The trial is part of a global development program, and the dosing of the first cohort in Germany was completed last week.

Pfizer is scaling up their manufacturing capacity and distribution infrastructure to create up to hundreds of millions of doses by 2021. The company’s clinical trial supply will be made at sites in Andover, Massachusetts and Chesterfield, Missouri, and the initial manufacturing will be conducted in Kalamazoo, Michigan -- the largest manufacturing site in the Pfizer network.

Michigan has released new guidelines on seeking non-COVID-19 related medical or dental care during the ongoing pandemic.

An Emergency Order issued in March was signed “to ensure healthcare systems had enough staffing, bed capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE) to care for all patients, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The state says the order “was meant to be flexible so patient care can be considered on a case-by-case basis to determine which services are needed more immediately and which can be safely delayed without resulting in a decline in health.”

Detroit’s Domestic Three automakers -- General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler -- are mulling their reopening options, but the Michigan stay-at-home order is providing a major roadblock.

One of the most important economic considerations across Michigan, and even the nation, is when the auto plants will reopen.

The Domestic Three want to reopen as soon as possible. FCA initially wanted to be open Monday, and there was evidence of that at the Warren truck plant. But that plan got postponed.

Now, Local 4 is finding the auto companies have tabbed May 18 as a possible reopening day because it’s after the planned expiration of the current stay-at-home order. But even that date remains up in the air.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 43,950 as of Monday, including 4,135 deaths, state officials report.

“These counts are representative of data in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System as of 4 p.m. on May 4, 2020. However, as the data backlog is still processing from a software issue, today’s numbers are not representative of the full data set since the May 3 report.”