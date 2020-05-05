Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – A 16-year-old boy went missing in Detroit around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Trevion Wiliams was last seen walking north on Chatham from his father’s house in the street’s 8000 block. Officials say Williams was supposed to return to his mother’s home in the 9000 block of Tecumseh in Redford but never made it there.

Williams is described as a black male standing 5 feet, 8-9 inches, weighing 130-150 pounds with short black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a red “Detroit” hat, a red jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans, officials said.

Police say Williams is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.