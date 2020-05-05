Motor City Mitten Mission shifts gears to help Detroit’s most vulnerable population amid COVID-19 outbreak

DETROIT – Gail Marlow, co-founder of Motor City Mitten Mission, was sharing acts of kindness long before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But her outreach to Detroit’s homeless during the coronavirus crisis is more important than ever.

“They are the forgotten population,” Marlow said.

Marlow takes to the streets every night to distribute food, clothing and what she said is the most important -- hope.

"Everybody deserves a second chance to get their life back together,” she said.

Click here for more acts of kindness

The mission started with giving mittens to the homeless -- but with the need greater than ever they’re shifting gears and doing more than that.

Watch the full report above

The mission is always in need of volunteers and donations to support their work: