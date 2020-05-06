43ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 6, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Decision expected today on whether to close Michigan state parks amid pandemic

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a decision Wednesday on whether all state parks will be closed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nicer weather led many Michiganders outside this past weekend, crowding some parks such as the state park at Belle Isle in Detroit. Photos show thousand on the island. Police had to shut it down twice.

Whitmer said if residents forget about social distancing, a second wave of the virus could hit.

VIEW: Michigan COVID-19 data -- daily cases, deaths updates

AG confirms Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders are enforceable

Amid the threat of legal action from Michigan lawmakers, a lawsuit filed by a state representative and angry protests from Michigan residents, the attorney general has confirmed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders are enforceable by law enforcement officials.

MORE: What happens if you violate Michigan’s stay-at-home order?

Weather: Hard freeze on the way

