ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 6, 2020
Decision expected today on whether to close Michigan state parks amid pandemic
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a decision Wednesday on whether all state parks will be closed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Nicer weather led many Michiganders outside this past weekend, crowding some parks such as the state park at Belle Isle in Detroit. Photos show thousand on the island. Police had to shut it down twice.
Whitmer said if residents forget about social distancing, a second wave of the virus could hit.
AG confirms Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders are enforceable
Amid the threat of legal action from Michigan lawmakers, a lawsuit filed by a state representative and angry protests from Michigan residents, the attorney general has confirmed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders are enforceable by law enforcement officials.
Weather: Hard freeze on the way
- With factories dark, GM profit slumps 88%; 2Q likely worse
- Wayne County prosecutor seeks victims of inmates who will soon be released from prison -- See a list of names here
- Families want answers after loved ones die from coronavirus in Metro Detroit nursing homes
- How meat shortage is already affecting grocery stores, restaurants in Metro Detroit
- GM, Ford, FCA discuss tentative date to reopen Michigan auto plants
- 16-year-old boy shot at White Castle on Detroit’s west side
- The second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
- BMW: Outbreak will slow auto industry ‘for quite some time’
