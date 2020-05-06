Detroit police look for missing 19-year-old who didn’t return home after leaving for store

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday.

Andrea Wilkins was last seen at 3 p.m. when she left her residence in the 19000 block of Ferguson to go to a store. She didn’t return home.

Wilkins is described by police as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black track jacket, green yoga pants and white and pink shoes.

Police said her family said Wilkins has a mental illness but is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 8 Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.