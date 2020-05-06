Michigan AG: Website takes customer’s money for products in high-demand due to COVID-19, never delivers items

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning Tuesday about a website selling items highly sought during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but never delivering them.

According to Nessel, a Michigan resident reported that they bought items from OkHomeOnline and never received them.

RELATED: Michigan attorney general cracks down on COVID-19 price gouging

The site advertises face masks, alcohol-based cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and more.

The AG’s office found numerous complaints online about customers placing orders, only for the website to disappear and the items never arriving.

Nessel also discovered that phone numbers and addresses listed for the “company” appear to be stolen from other businesses that do not make or sell coronavirus-related products.

"Consumers should always be careful when shopping online, but being cautious is especially important in a time like this when public anxiety is high and scammers are looking to profit off fear,” Nessel said. “Researching the product and the seller before you make a purchase is never a bad idea, and it can help shoppers from falling victim to these predatory practices.”

Below are tips from Nessel for when you order from a new online store: