Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends Executive Orders enabling remote transactions, easing fuel tax requirements

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Orders 2020-73 and 2020-74, which extend two previous Executive Orders.

The orders:

Continue to temporarily allow e-signatures on official documents and remote notarizations to avoid unnecessary in-person contact.

Continue to temporarily suspend licensing, decal and trip permit requirements used by the Department of Treasury to collect taxes owed by motor carriers.

The new orders take immediate effect. Executive Order 2020-73 (motor carriers) continues through June 2, while Executive Order 2020-74 continues through June 30.

“As we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we must take all measures to avoid in-person contact and ensure we can transport front-line personnel and essential supplies quickly, efficiently and where they’re needed most,” Whitmer said. “These executive orders will help us slow further spread of this deadly disease and protect Michigan families.”

Executive Order 2020-74 temporarily suspends requirements for in-person notarizations, and allows transactions that require a notary to be completed via two-way, real-time audiovisual technology.

The order also extends the validity of notary commissions until June 30, 2020. It also permits the use of electronic signatures in all cases, except in rare circumstances when a physical signature is required.

Executive Order 2020-73, temporarily suspends motor carrier licensure requirements, including certain decals and trip permits related to collection of certain fuel taxes.

