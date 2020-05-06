New warnings about faulty products allegedly designed to protect from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – There’s a new warning from Michigan’s attorney general and the Better Business Bureau.

Several companies are under investigation for selling faulty products -- or never sending you items you paid for.

Update May 6, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 45,054; Death toll now at 4,250

They’re products that give hope and are allegedly designed to protect you from COVID-19, but now some of those pitching masks and hand sanitizer are coming under fire for selling items that either don’t work or don’t get sent out.

RELATED: Michigan AG warns residents of potential door-to-door scammers during coronavirus pandemic

Masks being sold by a company in western Michigan and another company out of Seattle are being sold for up to $50 a mask.

The customers paid. The items were never sent

“When the BBB spoke with someone from the company, they were saying it had something to do with the credit card company and there was a lot of misunderstanding and they are working to get orders fulfilled,” said Laura Blankenship, with the BBB. “Then whenever we were looking online, what they were telling customers didn’t match up.”

How you protect yourself? Check reviews and do research on the company before you buy.

If you’ve received a phishing email, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Consumers can file a complaint of price gouging online here, or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.