Man caught on video wiping his nose on Oakland County worker who asked him to wear mask charged

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Officials have charged the man who was caught on video wiping his nose on the shirt of a woman who told him he was supposed to be wearing a mask inside a dollar store in Oakland County.

Wednesday, 68-year old Rex Howard Gomoll faced Judge Joseph Fabrizio via Zoom. He heard the charges he’s facing for the first time. He is charged with one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

The incident inside the Dollar Tree store on North Saginaw Street in Holly was caught on surveillance video.

Police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. when Gomoll walked inside the store without wearing a face mask. The clerk told him that all customers must wear a face mask in order to enter the store.

Officers said Gomoll walked over to the employee and wiped his nose and face on her sleeve. He’s accused of telling her, “Here, I will use this as a mask” and then left.

Police arrested Gomoll after he admitted to what he did. He’s currently on home confinement. He is only allowed to leave for court, grocery or medical trips -- and to walk his dog.

The judge issued him a $2,500 personal bond and he can’t have any contact with the victim or go back to the store.