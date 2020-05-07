New coronavirus (COVID-19) drive-thru testing site opens in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Thursday in Grand Blanc.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the new COVID-19 testing site in partnership with Kroger Health. The new site is expected to administer 250 tests each day.

COVID-19 testing will be available in the parking lot of Grand Blanc High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Beginning next week, testing will be available at the same times on Monday-Thursday through the end of May.

Testing will consist of a self-administered nasal swab under a healthcare professional’s observation.

“Testing remains critical in our state and can save lives. We must keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to self-isolate,” said Whitmer. “Moving forward, the state of Michigan will continue to work with health care partners, like Kroger Health, to provide affordable and quick testing to residents. And as always, I will continue to listen to the experts and follow the medical sciences as we continue to fight COVID-19.”

Officials say individuals eligible for testing include:

Individuals with mild COVID-19 symptoms

Essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not

Individuals from racial and ethnic groups disproportionately affected by adverse COVID-19 outcomes by COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not

Click here to verify eligibility or schedule an appointment to test for COVID-19.

Once an individual makes an appointment to test at the Grand Blanc location, they will receive an email with pre-appointment paperwork, officials said. Individuals undergoing testing should have a photo ID ready upon arrival.

Officials say test results are expected within a 48-hour time period.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

