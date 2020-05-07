Oakland County waterparks closed for the summer due to coronavirus pandemic

Oakland County’s Parks and Recreation department announced Thursday that two county waterparks will be closed for the summer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Both Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights and Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Waterford will be closed for the 2020 season.

Officials say it is impossible to practice social distancing at the waterparks.

“More importantly, we cannot guarantee the safety of our lifeguard staff which interacts very face-to-face and hands-on with swimmers who may be in distress,” said Sue Wells, Manager of Park and Recreation Operations. “Decisions like these are very difficult to make and counterintuitive to parks and recreation professionals who are in a social business. But the health and safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority.”

Many cities and counties are beginning to cancel summer events and activities as the COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to increase throughout Michigan.