Romulus grandmother is first to get heart transplant at Henry Ford during COVID-19 pandemic

ROMULUS, Mich. – Donna Arm, 68, of Romulus is the first person to get a heart transplant at Henry Ford during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Arm is a mother of three, grandmother of eight and great grandmother of four. Her life has been saved and her family is elated.

“I was sick and I think I gave up,” Arm said.

Now she might be home in time to celebrate Mother’s day. Just days ago doctors said Arm’s heart was operating at just 10 percent and she just had hours to live. The Henry Ford team said they had to act -- and the next day a heart became available.

“When I got a heart that quick, it was just a miracle,” Arm said.

A miracle that came with an astounding amount of planning by the doctors at Henry Ford. They knew they couldn’t let coronavirus get near this process.

Arm’s transplant is giving hope to others who are waiting for the gift of life.

“I am so happy I did it. I have so much to look forward to,” Arm said.

