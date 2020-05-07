52ºF

What will Mother’s Day look like during the coronavirus pandemic?

Flowers are a traditional Mother’s Day gift

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – Mother’s Day is traditionally the biggest day of the year for delivery of flowers -- but this year many mother’s want something nontraditional.

The job of motherhood is often high-stress, intense and sometimes underappreciated. During the time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order you get something that resembles motherhood but often feels like something else entirely.

